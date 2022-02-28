Aidan Olmstead scores season-high in loss at #6 Rutgers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Aidan Olmstead battled until the end at #6 Rutgers.

The graduate student attacker for Loyola (Md.) men’s lacrosse scored a season-high seven points in the Greyhounds close loss at Rutgers, 13-12, on Saturday.

Olmstead scored two goals and added five assists for Loyola (0-3) who is still in search of their first win of 2022. Rutgers improved to (5-0) on the season. It was a battle all day Saturday, as both teams traded off the lead throughout the game.

Olmstead and the Greyhounds will have a shot at getting that first win Wednesday at 5 pm when they host Towson. Aidan was a first team all Patriot League selection last season after leading the team in points (60) and assists (29).