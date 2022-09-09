WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – One of motorsports’ biggest names of all-time is coming back to Watkins Glen International.

This weekend, hall of fame driver Al Unser Jr. will serve as The Grand Marshal for the Vintage Grand Prix at The Glen. On Friday, 18 Sports had the opportunity to spend some time with the legendary driver who’s won two Indianapolis 500 races in his career along with multiple wins at WGI in the classic IROC (International Race of Champions) Series.

In all, Unser Jr. won at Watkins Glen International in 1986, 1988 and 1989 in IROC. Unser Jr. won the Indianapolis 500 in 1992 and 1994. Coming back to Watkins Glen is something Unser Jr. always looks forward to.

“The people at the Hilliard Vintage Grand Prix called me up and asked would you like to be the Grand Marshal? Heck yeah, I would love to be the Grand Marshal,” Unser Jr. said.

“Watkins Glen has just so much tradition to it,” added Unser Jr. “I’ve been coming up here since I was a wee little child, and watching my Dad and my Uncle Bobby compete.”

Unser Jr. was also instrumental in creating one of the first-ever Nintendo racing games for IndyCar. In 1990, Al Unser Jr. Turbo Racing debuted and it’s a video game that has stood the test of time in terms of competition.

“At the time, I was busy racing and doing my thing so this was the early days of video games.” Unser Jr. added. “Now what happens, I get these cartridges sent to me in the mail and I’m asked to sign them. It’s just a great thing to be a part of that era.”

The Hilliard Vintage Grand Prix weekend runs through Sunday at Watkins Glen International.