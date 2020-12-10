Alexandria Naylor signs to run at Trine University

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning runner continues a family tradition in the sport.

Alexandria Naylor made her college plans official on Wednesday night, signing to compete in cross country and track & field at Trine University in Indiana. Naylor will attend the same college as her father, Jeff, and compete in the very same sports. The signing was held at the Corning Country Club safely in front of select family members and friends.

Trine is a nationally-ranked program in NCAA Division III and will provide plenty of opportunity for Naylor, who expects to be involved in the school’s drama program and psychology. Alexandria expressed gratitude and thanked her family and coaches for helping her reach her goals in the sport.

Naylor has been a key member of the Corning High School running programs and competed at the Manhattan Invitational in the 4K event. 18 Sports takes you to the signing where pride, family tradition, and success was on stage.