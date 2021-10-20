Alfred tops Elmira College volleyball & Tuesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College volleyball battled but fell to Alfred volleyball on Tuesday night.
The Saxons outlasted Elmira, 3-2, before a solid crowd at Speidel Gymnasium on he campus of Elmira College. Full highlights from Tuesday’s game and local scoreboard below.
NCAA DIII Volleyball
Alfred 3, Elmira 2
High School Boys Soccer – Section IV First Round
Susquehanna Valley 1, Waverly 0 2OT
High School Girls Soccer – Section V Pre-Quarterfinals
Addison 2, Bloomfield 0
Campbell-Savona 3, Dundee/Bradford 2
High School Volleyball
Corning 3, Trumansburg 2