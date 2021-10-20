Alfred tops Elmira College volleyball & Tuesday scoreboard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College volleyball battled but fell to Alfred volleyball on Tuesday night.

The Saxons outlasted Elmira, 3-2, before a solid crowd at Speidel Gymnasium on he campus of Elmira College. Full highlights from Tuesday’s game and local scoreboard below.

NCAA DIII Volleyball
Alfred 3, Elmira 2

High School Boys SoccerSection IV First Round
Susquehanna Valley 1, Waverly 0 2OT

High School Girls Soccer – Section V Pre-Quarterfinals
Addison 2, Bloomfield 0
Campbell-Savona 3, Dundee/Bradford 2

High School Volleyball
Corning 3, Trumansburg 2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now