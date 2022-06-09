ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Alli Richmond continues to excel.

The senior infielder for Binghamton University softball received another major honor on Thursday. The Horseheads native was named first-team All-ECAC for her outstanding season.

Richmond, who will return next season to the infield, was ranked 18th in the conference in batting (.303), tied for seventh with six home runs and tied for eighth with 27 RBI.

The star at second base, Richmond also earned first-team America East this season in her first full-year in a starting role. She ranked fifth in the America East with a .545 slugging percentage, and was second with 15 doubles.

Richmond graduated with a bachelor’s degree in May and will now pursue her MBA at Binghamton. Alli was named an America East Presidential Scholar as a student-athlete with a 3.75 GPA or higher.

Richmond is currently up for the 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards College Athlete of the Year. Vote on mytwintiers.com/sports and the winners will be revealed on Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 pm.

(Information courtesy of Binghamton Athletics)