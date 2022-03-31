VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond continues to shine at the plate.

The senior utility player hit her second home run of the year for the Binghamton University softball team on Wednesday night. Richmond’s two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning was in the second game of a doubleheader against Cornell at home. Game two was called due to darkness with Cornell in the lead 11-10.

With the game called amid the darkness, it will not count as an official game.

Cornell took the first game of the series 11-8 in Vestal and Richmond had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Richmond is batting .338 with 13 RBI and 11 doubles on the year. The Horseheads standout looks to finish her collegiate career off right the rest of the season.

Binghamton’s next games will be on the road at Colgate this Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 2:30 pm.

(Photo: Binghamton University Athletics, Video ESPN+)