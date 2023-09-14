ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local collector will see a dream come true.

Don Allison, a Horseheads resident who’s collected Corning Red Sox merchandise since the 1950’s, will see his special collection on display at one of the world’s most famous ball parks. The Boston Red Sox contacted Allison Thursday and shared the news that his unique memorabilia will be on display this upcoming spring at Fenway Park.

Allison, 77, was asked to visit Fenway Park back in May and the Red Sox franchise acquired all of Allison’s items related to the Corning Red Sox-a team who played in the affiliation system from 1954-1960. In return, Allison was treated to a private tour of Fenway Park along with tickets to a Red Sox game.

From vintage programs, photos, signed baseballs, cards, etc. Allison’s collectibles are some of the rarest in the country. For nearly 70 years, Allison has amassed a special collection that perhaps no other local or national collector has.

In fact, the Boston Red Sox called Allison’s donation of Corning Red Sox collectibles the largest they’ve ever received for a minor league affiliated team. All his life, Allison believes that it’s not about the monetary value but about the memories and stories shared with his collection.

Come this spring, thousands of Red Sox fans will cross the gates and see Allison’s beloved collection for the very first time. All the while, creating their very own memories at Fenway Park. Memories that will last a lifetime.