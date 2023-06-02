CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Riley Bertram hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead and Billy Amick put the game out of reach with a grand slam home run in the eighth as the Tigers posted a 12-5 win over Lipscomb in a first-round game in the Clemson Regional baseball tournament Friday afternoon.

Clemson advances to face the winner of a game between Charlotte and Tennessee on Saturday. Lipscomb faces the loser of that game.

Caleb Ketchup and Alex Vergara each homered in the fifth inning to put the Bisons in front, 4-3, but Bertram put Clemson in front for good with his two-run double.

Austin Gordon started and worked 4 ⅓ innings for Clemson, striking out six and allowing four earned runs on six hits. Nick Clayton worked two innings of relief to earn his eighth win of the season without a loss, allowing a run on three hits and striking out four.

Logan Van Treeck allowed four earned runs on seven base hits over six innings for the Bisons, striking out seven.

