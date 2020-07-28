Andre Cisco named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Junior safety Andre Cisco has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the best defensive back in the country.

Cisco is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27). In 22 games, Cisco has 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.

In 2019, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

Thorpe Award candidates are judged by their performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award recipient is selected by the Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which includes members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Jim Thorpe Award winners, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.