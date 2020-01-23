Andrew Legare remembers Al Mallette

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira sports icon remembers another.

Andrew Legare, who’s worked at the Elmira Star-Gazette in the sports department since 1992, took a few moments to remember the life and legacy of Al Mallette.

A sports mainstay since 1947, Mallette passed away on Wednesday morning at age 96. Legare, who’s had plenty of opportunities to converse and carry on the local sports legacy after Mallette, provides us with his memories of the man who created the nickname “The Elmira Express,” named after the late-great Ernie Davis.

Without question, an official tally could likely never be reached on how many articles both Mallette and Legare have written in their respective times at the Star-Gazette. It’s perhaps more than any upstate New York sports department to date. The Star-Gazette was the first Gannett owned paper.

Both Legare and Mallette have built a solid tradition of journalism in the Twin Tiers. They have both left an indelible mark and it continues to this day.

Hear Legare’s words on what Mallette meant not only to the newspaper but to the entire Twin Tiers.