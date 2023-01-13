PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) — Raise the Jolly Roger, Andrew McCutchen is returning to Pittsburgh.

The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP is returning back to where it all started for the upcoming season after signing a 1-year deal with the Pirates, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Jason Mackey.

McCutchen’s deal with the Pirates is pending a physical.

In McCutchen’s stint with Pirates, which last from 2009-2017, he led them to the playoffs between 2013-2015. He put up historic numbers, including a .317 batting average during his MVP season.

Since being traded to the San Fransisco Giants in 2018 McCutchen has played for the New York Yankees, Philadephia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen also made a short stint with the Altoona Curve in 2006, playing just 20 games for the game while putting up a .308 batting average in just 78 at bats.