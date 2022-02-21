Annual Hornell Sports Night on hold

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The top sports meet and greet event in the region is again on hold.

Hornell Sports Night, which raises money for the Special Olympics and local sports organizations, was last held in 2019. COVID-19 restrictions prevented the event from happening in 2020 and 2021. This year, the same result is likely coming.

The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night has been postponed as ample time simply wasn’t available to book guests and promote the event amid the virus. As New York State restrictions continued to mount, planning became even more challenging.

18 Sports discussed the future of Hornell Sports Night with multiple committee members and the hope is to bring it back as soon as possible.

The 2020 guest list was shaping up to be one of the best ever. Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett, former Yankees slugger Ruben Sierra, Indians and Mets star Carlos Baerga and more were slated to attend. Each guest gives a special speech at the dinner portion of Hornell Sports Night after signing autographs and taking pictures for fans.

18 Sports is proud to emcee this special event for the region. More on the future scheduled date as soon as it becomes available.