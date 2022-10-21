TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager, agreeing to terms with him Friday on a three-year contract to manage the team.

Toronto’s former bench coach, the 42-year-old Schneider went 46-28 as interim manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo in July. Toronto earned the top AL wild card at 92-70 but was swept out of the playoffs in two games by visiting Seattle, blowing an 8-1 lead in the second game and losing 10-9.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement.

Atkins hinted after Toronto’s season ended that Schneider would be back.

“I think it will be very difficult for us to find better than John Schneider,” Atkins said.

Drafted by Toronto in 2002, Schneider was a minor league catcher for six seasons before becoming a minor league manager in 2009. He managed in the minors for 10 seasons, winning championships at three levels, before joining the Blue Jays’ staff in 2019. He became bench coach before the 2022 season.

Schneider was named Eastern League Manager of the Year after his Double-A New Hampshire team won the league title in 2018. That team included current Blue Jays players Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

Schneider’s contract includes a team option for 2026. He is the 14th manager in Blue Jays history.

“I am honored, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” Schneider said in a statement.

