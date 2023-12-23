LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 35 points, just one short of his career high, and had nine rebounds to lead No. 14 Florida Atlantic to a 96-95 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Classic on Saturday.

Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point for the Owls (10-2), who beat their second ranked opponent of the season. FAU defeated then-No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 on Nov. 24.

Caleb Love, who led Arizona (9-2) with 26 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. He was one of five Wildcats to score in double figures. Pelle Larsson was the Wildcats’ next highest scorer with 15 points.

In addition to Davis, Jalen Gaffney scored 20 points for FAU and Alijah Martin had 13.

Vladislav Goldin, who entered the game leading FAU in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounds (7.0) and the nation in shooting at 75.9%, was in foul trouble most of the game and picked up his fifth early in the first overtime. He finished with seven points and three rebounds.

This was the first loss in Las Vegas for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who was 9-0 including back-to-back Pac-12 Conference tourney championships.

Both teams traded runs throughout the game to set up the final minutes of regulation.

Love put Arizona in front 73-71 with a 3-pointer with 1:09 left. FAU tied the game with 7.2 seconds remaining when Gaffney rebounded Davis’ missed 3-point attempt and found Goldin alone under the basket for the dunk.

Davis’ 3-footer with 10.2 seconds left put the Owls ahead 84-82 in the first overtime, and Love’s two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining sent the game to another extra session.

FAU: At Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 30 before entering American Athletic Conference play.

Arizona: At California on Friday to open Pac-12 Conference play.

