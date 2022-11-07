LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next season, ending his contract with the New York Mets at $107 million for four years. The 34-year-old right-hander, a four-time All-Star, was limited to 15 starts last year and 11 this season because of injuries.

Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season. The 28-year-old shortstop, a two-time All-Star, gives up $35.1 million salaries in each of the next two seasons after hitting .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs.

Bogaerts, 30, agreed to a $120 million, six-year deal with Boston that gave the shortstop the right to terminate the contract after 2022. The four-time All-Star forfeits salaries of $20 million in each of the next three seasons after hitting .307 with 15 homers and 73 RBIs.

Rodón, a 29-year-old left-hander, left the Chicago White Sox after the 2021 season and agreed to a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants that gave him the right to opt out after one season and give up a $22.5 million salary for next year. An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, he was 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the Giants.

Washington designated hitter Nelson Cruz turned down a $16 million mutual option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal with the Nationals worth $15 million for one season. The 42-year-old hit .234 with 10 homers and 64 RBIs.

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker turned down a $7.5 million player option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons. The 30-year-old right-hander was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts.

Philadelphia exercised pitcher Aaron Nola’s $16 million option, making his contract worth $59 million over five years, and declined a $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout. Right-hander Zach Eflin declined a $15 million mutual option, making his deal worth $5.7 million for one year.

San Diego outfielder Jurickson Profar turned down a $6.5 million option for a $1 million buyout, making his deal worth $13.5 million over two years. He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Padres right-hander Robert Suarez turned down a $5 million option for a $1 million buyout, ending his contract after one year and $6 million. He had a 2.27 ERA in 45 relief appearances after joining the Padres from the Japan Central League’s Hanshin Tigers.

Arizona right-hander Zach Davies declined a $1.5 million mutual option and gets a $250,000 buyout. The 29-year-old right-hander was 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 27 starts.

A total of 140 players have become free agents since the World Series ended and about 40 more are eligible.

___

