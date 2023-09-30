OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns, including a 13-yard, game-winner to Tre Harris with 39 seconds remaining as No. 20 Mississippi rallied past No. 13 LSU 55-49 before a school-record crowd of 66,703 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) survived a final play incomplete pass to the end zone from the 25-yard line by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels that sailed slightly above Chris Hilton Jr., sandwiched between two Rebel defenders.

Both teams combined for 1,343 yards of total offense, 14 touchdowns, two late lead changes and strong individual performances from both quarterbacks. Dart, who also rushed for a touchdown, finished 26 of 39 passing for 389 yards. He ran for 50 yards and successfully rallied the Rebels from 49-40 down in the final 8:34.

LSU (3-2, 2-1) was led by Jayden Daniels, finishing 27 of 36 passing for 414 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Brian Thomas Jr. of 11, 20 and 34 yards. Daniels added 99 rushing yards as the Tigers wiped out a 28-14 first half deficit before falling.

The Rebels won on an 88-yard drive in less than two minutes, capped by the Dart to Harris touchdown pass. Dart was 3 of 3 on the drive for 54 yards, as the Rebels capped a total offense performance of 706 yards, including Quinshon Judkins with 33 rushes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

FIRST HALF FIREWORKS

Ole Miss led 31-28 at halftime as both teams combined for 760 yards of offense, were 3 of 3 apiece in the red zone and averaged more than 9 yards per play. Dart was 17 of 23 passing for 292 yards with three touchdowns and a QB rating of 205.3. Daniels was 15 for 19 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, added 67 rushing yards and a QB rating of 234.5.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The signature win during Lane Kiffin’s tenure could not have come at a better time. The Rebels were coming off a deflating loss at Alabama and a similar occurrence last season sent Ole Miss into a four-game losing tailspin. The impressive bounce back performance in a high-stakes game kept alive division title dreams.

LSU: Devastating loss that might be difficult to get past. The Tigers led 49-40 with less than nine minutes left and had Ole Miss backed up to its own 12-yard line before fading. Daniels, Thomas and running back Logan Diggs, 19 rushes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, had brilliant individual performances but it was not enough.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 20 Rebels, the fourth highest ranked SEC team in the poll, are poised to move up, but no SEC team has moved up more than five slots in any single week. No. 13 LSU is certain to drop, but will the Tigers become this season’s first two-loss team to remain in the Top 25?

UP NEXT

LSU: A two-game road trip concludes at No. 23 Missouri on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The No. 20 Rebels host Arkansas to complete a two-game home stand on Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll