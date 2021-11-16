Area horseshoe players excel at state tournament, potential new complex coming

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a year for the record books for several area horseshoe players.

At the New York State Tournament in Camden, players from the Twin Tiers won and placed high representing the region. Below, a listing of each player and their respective place finish at the tournament which concluded Labor Day Weekend. Also of major note, a potential new recreational complex could be coming to Horseheads.

World Horseshoe Champion, Dave Reynolds of Horseheads, is a part of the recreational committee in the village and discusses the bright potential of a new complex for the area.

New York State Horseshoe Tournament

Sue Laughlin of Montour Falls – State Champion in Women’s Division

Ray Bernard, Horseheads – State Champion in Class E

Julie Bernard, Horseheads – Doubles State Champion

Tom Bernard, Horseheads – 3rd place finish

Linwood Standish, Odessa – 2nd place finish in senior division

Dave Reynolds, Horseheads – 2nd place finish

