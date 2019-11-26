Area players gear up for Ernie Davis Classic
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Ernie Davis Football All-Star classic is almost here.
Several area football players are gearing up for the chance to showcase their skills against the best in the region. Monday night marked the final practice before Tuesday’s big game at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium. Opening kickoff is set for 7 pm.
18 Sports stopped by Elmira Notre Dame where players from Corning to Waverly all were representing the West squad, a team looking to bring home the win on Tuesday.
Highlights and more with 18 Sports on Tuesday night at 11. For a complete list of players, take a look at which local teams are represented. Congratulations to all of the senior standouts from each area school.
Corning Hawks
Seth Hogue – Linebacker
Blake Vanwoert – Quarterback
Joe Ott – Running Back
JA’Ovian Fisher – Running Back
Elmira Express
Nate Latshaw – Running Back
Garrett Johnson – Tight End
Jermemiah Cheatham – OL
Jake Allen – OL
Ethan Simpson – Running Back
Horseheads Blue Raiders
Henry Juan – Tight End
Gavin Elston – Running Back
Grayson Woodhouse – Quarterback
Hayden Barnes – Defensive Tackle
Matt Carlisle – Center
Other Notable Players:
Marcus Rypkema – Spencer VE/Candor
Gage Arcangeli – Watkins Glen/O-M
Thomas Price – Waverly
Ethan Stotler – Waverly
Jalen McCarty – Waverly