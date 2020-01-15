Area players make All-State football list

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a standout year for several area high school football players.

On Wednesday, the New York Sports Writers Association released the Class AA list for the large school all-state teams. Three area teams-Elmira, Corning and Horseheads-all placed at least two players or more on their respective state teams.

Class AA champion Corning, who won its first title since 2014 this season, placed four players on all-state. Elmira had three and Horseheads had two players make the cut.

A full list of each area player along with their position and all-state listing is listed below. 18 Sports congratulates each standout student-athlete on this major accomplishment.

Corning Hawks

Seth Hogue – 2nd team, senior, linebacker

Max Freeman – 5th team, junior, running back

Joe Ott – Honorable mention, senior, running back

Jake Townsend – Honorable mention, senior, wide receiver

Elmira Express

Nate Latshaw – 4th team, senior, linebacker

Jake Allen – 6th team, senior, offensive line

Jeremiah Cheatham, Honorable mention, senior, wide receiver

Horseheads Blue Raiders

Gavin Elston, 4th team, senior, all-purpose back

Henry Juan, Honorable Mention, linebacker

