Area players make all-state in PIAA volleyball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a season of glory for three local volleyball standouts.

Two from North Penn-Liberty, Charisma Grega and Ali Koval, plus, Canton’s Annie Gaiotti all made their respective PIAA All-State teams Monday. Grega and Koval helped the Mounties advance to the state playoffs after winning a fifth-straight District IV Class AA Championship. But, the team opted to not compete in states amid the virus.

Gaiotti and Canton were just one win away from playing in the Class A Final Four, putting together one of the best teams in school history.

Grega, a senior, had over 130 kills this season and also earned the MVP in the Northern Tier League (NTL) for NP/Liberty. Koval was a Class AA first-team pick with a staggering 47 digs in the Class District title game, while Grega also earned the Class AA MVP in District IV this season.

Gaiotti helped the Warriors win their first-ever home state playoff game before falling in the PIAA state quarterfinals, she had 107 kills and 79 aces which led the Warriors this year.