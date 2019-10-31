Area teams advance to soccer title games
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember and a day to forget for others on the local soccer scene.
Playoff Wednesday in Section IV and Section V in New York did not disappoint. 18 Sports recaps a memorable day in the Twin Tiers, watch the top highlights and best goals from playoff night.
Section IV Boys Class AA – Semis
#2 Horseheads 3, #3 Elmira 1 –
(HH) Chris Gibbons – 2 goals
#4 Corning 1, #1 Ithaca 0
(C) Seth Grottenthaler – 1 goal
Section V Boys Class B – Semis
#1 Haverling 4, #4 IRA 1
(H) – Tom Binkowski – 3 goals
Section IV Girls Class C – Semis
#2 Elmira Notre Dame 3, #2 Groton 1
(END) – Ellie Mustico – 2 goals