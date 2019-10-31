Area teams advance to soccer title games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember and a day to forget for others on the local soccer scene.

Playoff Wednesday in Section IV and Section V in New York did not disappoint. 18 Sports recaps a memorable day in the Twin Tiers, watch the top highlights and best goals from playoff night.

Section IV Boys Class AA – Semis

#2 Horseheads 3, #3 Elmira 1 –

(HH) Chris Gibbons – 2 goals

#4 Corning 1, #1 Ithaca 0

(C) Seth Grottenthaler – 1 goal

Section V Boys Class B – Semis

#1 Haverling 4, #4 IRA 1

(H) – Tom Binkowski – 3 goals

Section IV Girls Class C – Semis

#2 Elmira Notre Dame 3, #2 Groton 1

(END) – Ellie Mustico – 2 goals