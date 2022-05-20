ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local and regional golf event is coming soon focusing on game improvement.

Arnot Health, one of the area’s top medical providers, is putting on its Swinging Back Into Golf night on Thursday, June 2 at Soaring Eagles Golf Club in Horseheads. The event is open and free to the public from 4 until 6 pm. It will highlight methods and techniques for golfers of all skill levels looking to bounce back from an injury/surgery or for those just looking to improve their game.

Certified Golf Fitness Instructor, Chris Malvica, will present hands on instruction to improve your golf swing and will provide exercise strength and stretching techniques. Physical therapy experts will also be on hand for personalized screens for strength, range of motion, and education to help reduce pain related to game play.

Golfers are being asked to bring a 5 iron golf club to the clinic, as part of the instruction will be held at the driving range at Soaring Eagles. Full Arnot Health flyer is highlighted below, don’t miss this opportunity to improve your game and approach.