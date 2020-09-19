Atalyia Rijo commits to University of Virginia softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local softball standout is heading to a major program.

First-team All-State pick, Atalyia Rijo, has committed to play at the University of Virginia for the Cavaliers. Rijo, a proficient hitter and shortstop, helped the Corning Hawks win their first-ever New York State Class AA Championship in 2019.

Atalyia joins Elmira Express catcher, Sarah Coon, committed to the Cavaliers last November to play in the ACC as well. Both will look to help the school to new heights in the conference and the country.

Rijo, who will be a junior this upcoming season, was rated the third-best player in the nation at her position in the her class last year. 18 Sports congratulates Rijo on her accomplishment, and Corning will look to defend their state title this year.