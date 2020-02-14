Athens boys and Horseheads girls hoops earn big wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Highlights from area high school basketball action in the Twin Tiers.
The Athens boys cruised past Canton and rolled into the NTL Showdown finals. Plus, Horseheads earned a hard-fought win at Maine-Endwell. In other Section IV girls basketball, Elmira Notre Dame made quick work of visiting Edison. Full scoreboard below from all of the action around the region on Thursday night.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Athens 83, Canton 64 – NTL Showdown Semis
Troy 58, NP/Liberty 57 – NTL Showdown Semis
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Horseheads 67, #14 M-E 53
Ithaca 68, #7 Newfield 55
Elmira ND 54, Edison 39
Waverly 62, Watkins Glen 40
Athens 54, NE Bradford 49 OT – NTL Showdown Semis
Towanda 61, NP/Mansfield 44 – NTL Showdown Semis