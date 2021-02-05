Athens Brian Courtney earns national ranking for Virginia wrestling

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens wrestling great Brian Courtney continues to shine in college.

Courtney, a redshirt junior at the University of Virginia for the Cavaliers, is now (6-1) on the year. After a big win in a dual meet against nationally-ranked Cole Matthews of Pitt. Courtney has surged to 16th in the nation and is looking to keep up his strong start as the season progresses.

A two-time Pennsylvania state champion for Athens High School, Courtney also won a national Flo Wrestling championship. Courtney and the Cavaliers will take on Duke in a dual meet Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now