Athens Brian Courtney earns national ranking for Virginia wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens wrestling great Brian Courtney continues to shine in college.

Courtney, a redshirt junior at the University of Virginia for the Cavaliers, is now (6-1) on the year. After a big win in a dual meet against nationally-ranked Cole Matthews of Pitt. Courtney has surged to 16th in the nation and is looking to keep up his strong start as the season progresses.

A two-time Pennsylvania state champion for Athens High School, Courtney also won a national Flo Wrestling championship. Courtney and the Cavaliers will take on Duke in a dual meet Friday night.