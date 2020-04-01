Athens Brian Courtney pushing forward for Virginia wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The waiting is the hardest part.

Earlier this month, Athens native Brian Courtney stopped by the WETM studios for a glimpse at how his career at the University of Virginia has evolved thus far. After winning two state titles in high school at Athens, Courtney was in unfamiliar territory. Not being in the starting lineup right away, plus, receiving two redshirts in his first two seasons – one medically.

Now, Courtney is returning to his familiar form and getting fully back to health after battling injuries. Courtney cracked the starting lineup for Virginia this season and finished in fourth place at the annual ACC Championships.

Courtney finished this past season at (22-15) at 141 pounds and although he didn’t make the NCAA Championships this year, he’s ready for the future.

In an interview with 18 Sports, Courtney talks about staying committed to the sport, even after major setbacks.