ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the perfect way to cap off a storied career for Athens’ Brian Courtney.

A graduate student wrestler for the University of Virginia, Courtney has been named to the All-ACC Academic Team for 2021-22. Student-athletes needed to obtain at cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher to be eligible for the honor by the ACC.

Courtney finished up a storied wrestling career for the Cavaliers by qualifying for his second consecutive NCAA Tournament. Brian battled and earned two hard-fought wins over nationally-ranked opponents by ended up falling just one win short of All-American status.

The two-time PIAA State Wrestling Champion ended his final year at Virginia at (15-8) overall. The two-time NCAA qualifier was an All-ACC Academic Team selection last year to go along with multiple ACC Championship top five podium finishes.

Courtney was also the first-ever Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP in 2017.