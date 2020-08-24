Athens football thrilled to be back

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – It was very different, but football is back in Pennsylvania.

Amid the virus, Athens High School had their first practice of the season at the school and the Wildcats are primed to get back to prominence. But, as this new version of football is being rolled out, schedules in District IV remain largely questionable.

Athens was originally scheduled to play Troy on September 4 to open the season. Last year, the Wildcats won just a single-game but believe if the opportunity plays out, this year will be a much different story.

18 Sports speaks with longtime head coach, Jack Young, and members of the team on the feeling of just being back on the field. For many, the game is about more than just winning and losing. It’s the bond of friendship, relationships that will last a lifetime.