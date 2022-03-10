Athens Gavin Bradley advances in PIAA State Wrestling Tournament

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM) – Athens standout wrestler Gavin Bradley is looking to leave his mark.

Bradley, the top seed at 113 pounds in the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championships, won his opening round match in Hershey Thursday. The senior surged past Susquenita’s Mason McLendon 16-5 via major decision at The Giant Center.

In the match, Bradley utilized several early takedowns to take a commanding lead. Bradley’s left side single leg takedowns could not be stopped by Mclendon all match long. Next up for Bradley, who’ now (36-1), is Jack Kazalas (39-5) of Quakertown in the 113 pounds quarterfinals.

Bradley is a PIAA state runner-up last season and would like nothing more than to win it all this year.

Gavin’s teammate Karter Rude won a match in the 152 pound wrestleback round at his weight beating Mount Pleasant’s Conor Johnson by pinfall in the second period at 2:39. Rude (33-8) is still alive in the tournament and will keep battling for a podium finish starting Friday at 9 am when the consolation rounds continue.

(Video – Courtesy of FloWrestling)