Athens’ Gavin Bradley earns state runner-up finish in wrestling

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM) – A local wrestling standout nearly took it all.

Gavin Bradley, a junior wrestler at Athens High School, battled his way into the Class AA state final at the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championships in Hershey on Friday. Bradley took Wyoming’s Jaden Pepe to the limit, but ultimately fell, 3-2, in the third meeting between the two strong athletes.

Pepe earned the first period takedown followed by an escape in the second period, giving him a 3-0 edge going into the third and final period. Bradley earned a one-point escape and then pushed the pace to earn a stalling point from Pepe later in the final frame.

In the final ten seconds of the match, Bradley shot a low-leg single attempt to go for the win, but Pepe was able to hold off the relentless charge in the end.

Bradley (40-2) beat Pepe earlier this season but lost two close matches to the sophomore, including a highly-contested regional bout just last week. Pepe became Wyoming Area’s first state title winner in the eight-man bracket.

Without question, Bradley will look to come back and win it all next season for the Wildcats. Bradley placed 6th overall in the state in 2019 and then 7th in 2020 for the Wildcats in states.

The last Athens state wrestling champion was Brian Courtney, who won twice (2016, 2017) and is a member of the University of Virginia wrestling team. Courtney will compete in the NCAA Championships next Thursday as a wild card selection at 141 pounds.

(VIDEO: Courtesy of FloWrestling.com)