Athens Jack Young to coach Big 33 Football Classic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top coaches receives a huge coaching honor.

Jack Young, the longtime Athens head football coach for over 20 years, was selected to coach team Pennsylvania in The Big 33 Classic May 31 at Central Dauphin High School. Pennsylvania all-stars from around the state will play Maryland in one of the biggest exhibition contests in the region.

Young says it’s one of the greatest honors of his career to represent PIAA District IV and Athens High School. Coach Young was instrumental in the Northern Tier League (NTL) in getting through a challenging season amid the virus this past fall.

18 Sports has a special interview with Young who’s truly grateful for the opportunity. An opportunity to coach the very best talent in the state, many who will be taking their talents to the division one level at schools like Penn State, Syracuse and many more.