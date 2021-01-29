Athens Kayleigh Miller signs to next level & scores 1,000th point

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A local basketball standout is going to the next big level.

Kayleigh Miller, the reigning 18 Sports Athlete of The Week, had a day for the ages. On Friday afternoon, Miller signed her letter of intent to play basketball at nearby Penn Tech in Williamsport. It was a dream come true for Miller, who’s excelled at guard for the Wildcats throughout her entire career.

The day got even better as Miller secured her 1,000th career point for the Wildcats in a big 56-13 win over Cowanesque Valley Friday night.

18 Sports takes you to the signing to celebrate this momentous occasion for Kayleigh and her family.