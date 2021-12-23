Athens’ Macik eclipses 1,000 point mark

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier League basketball standout reached a major milestone Thursday night.

Athens senior Caydence Macik scored her 1,000th career point in the Wildcats 50-21 win over visiting Sayre. Macik scored 17 points leading the Wildcats (3-1) to another big win at home. The 1,000th point came at the free throw line late in the first half. After the point was scored, Athens paused the game and recognized the accomplishment with a special announcement and photos with the team.

Full scoreboard from around the Twin Tiers on Thursday night.

High School Girls Basketball
Athens 50, Sayre 21
Edison 62, Tioga 34

High School Boys Basketball
Athens 67, Sayre 28
U-E 69, Waverly 39
Tioga 62, Edison 31
S-VE 70, O-M 56

