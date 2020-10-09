Athens soccer outlasts Wellsboro in battle of unbeatens

Athens, Pa. (WETM) – It was the game of the night that did not disappoint.

On the strength of a big second half, Athens girls soccer held off rival Wellsboro, 2-1, in a game that featured two unbeaten teams. The Wildcats (7-0-1) tied Wellsboro (6-1-1) earlier in the season but managed to take the Hornets’ best shots on Thursday night in NTL Conference play.

Emma Roe scored the game’s first goal in the second half, followed by Hannah Blachmon’s score minutes later for Athens, who’s now in sole possession of first place in the league.

Wellsboro captain Kerrah Clymer scored the lone goal for the Hornets late in the second half. Watch the complete highlights from Thursday night.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

Athens 2, Wellsboro 1 – NTL Girls Soccer

NTL Volleyball

NP/Liberty 3, Wellsboro 0

Athens 3, Towanda 0

Cowanesque Valley 3, Sayre 0

NYS Section V Boys Soccer

Avoca/Prattsburgh 2, Canisteo-Greenwood 1



