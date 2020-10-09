Athens soccer outlasts Wellsboro in battle of unbeatens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Athens, Pa. (WETM) – It was the game of the night that did not disappoint.

On the strength of a big second half, Athens girls soccer held off rival Wellsboro, 2-1, in a game that featured two unbeaten teams. The Wildcats (7-0-1) tied Wellsboro (6-1-1) earlier in the season but managed to take the Hornets’ best shots on Thursday night in NTL Conference play.

Emma Roe scored the game’s first goal in the second half, followed by Hannah Blachmon’s score minutes later for Athens, who’s now in sole possession of first place in the league.

Wellsboro captain Kerrah Clymer scored the lone goal for the Hornets late in the second half. Watch the complete highlights from Thursday night.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
Athens 2, Wellsboro 1 – NTL Girls Soccer

NTL Volleyball
NP/Liberty 3, Wellsboro 0
Athens 3, Towanda 0
Cowanesque Valley 3, Sayre 0

NYS Section V Boys Soccer
Avoca/Prattsburgh 2, Canisteo-Greenwood 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now