Athens will host the Valley’s UNICO Bowl

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – A High School football game for a great cause will by played at Athens High School.

A coin flip was held at Yanuzzi’s restaurant in Sayre on Thursday to determine who would host the Valley’s UNICO Bowl between Athens and Waverly. Athens won the coin flip and will host the game on Saturday, Novemeber 2nd at 7:00 p.m. if both teams don’t make the playoffs.

Money raised from the game will go to the Sayre chapter of UNICO and they will disperse the funds to area schools and organizations to help out area students.

