Athens’ Young discusses potential of no Pennsylvania sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday will be a day that the state of Pennsylvania will anticipate.

After Governor Tom Wolf recommended that high school sports be postponed until January 2021, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) will respond Friday afternoon. After months of preparation, the PIAA was shocked to hear Wolf’s comments, especially after districts state-wide where working on safety plans for a return of athletics.

Longtime Athens football coach, Jack Young, spoke with 18 Sports on Thursday discussing how communities need sports now, more than ever. Young, who’s been a true leader in District IV for decades, believes sports can be played if safety is paramount and proper measures are taken.

In a press release, the PIAA announced that they will officially respond to Wolf’s comments sometime Friday afternoon after an emergency meeting was called for with its board of directors. The full release is below from the PIAA, which describes their disappointment.

More on this as it develops, plus, hear words from Young as Pennsylvania sports lie in the balance.