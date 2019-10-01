Athlete of the Week: Amanda Wilbur

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has had a big season in the pool for the Senecas.

Watkins Glen junior swimmer Amanda Wilbur is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Wilbur won four events for the Senecas in a win against Waverly. Wilbur won the 200 Individual Medley, the 100 Butterfly, and two relay events with her teammates. Wilbur also won four events in their previous meet against Odessa-Montour.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week, email us at sports@wetmtv.com

(Photo courtesy: Odessa File)