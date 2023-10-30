ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a big day on the volleyball court.

Elmira volleyball’s Addisyn Chorney is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week the junior middle and outside hitter went 13 for 15 serving with 8 aces and 6 kills. Chorney’s performance helped the Express to a win over Corning, completing a regular season sweep of the Hawks. Chorney and the Express will next be the top seed in the Section IV Class AAA tournament. Elmira takes on the Hawks this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the final at Corning.

