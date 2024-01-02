ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We head to The Valley for this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week.

Congratulations to Athens High School basketball standout Addy Wheeler for earning this week’s top athlete as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, Wheeler garnered the award after a big week on the basketball floor.

Wheeler notched a double double scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds in a win over Midwest. Athens is next in action this Wednesday night at Troy. The JV game will begin at 6 PM with Varsity to follow.

