Athlete of the Week Nominees, January 17, 2022

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Megan Fedor (Elmira basketball) – 24 points, 12 rebounds against Corning

Ryan McNutt (Corning swimming) – most outstanding swimmer at Elmira Invitational

Payton Littlefield (Edison basketball) – 27 points vs. Lansing

Gannon Johnston (Horseheads wrestling) – 1 st place at Robert Bradshaw Invitational

Ty Barrett (Troy basketball) – 26 points against Williamson

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6