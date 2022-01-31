Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

Athlete of the Week Nominees, January 24, 2022

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

  • Amauri Truax (Horseheads basketball) – 23 points against U-E
  • Porschia Bennett (Towanda basketball) – 19 points vs. Athens
  • Gavin Bradley (Athens wrestling) – 1st place at Bedford Tournament at 120 lbs
  • Samantha Woodworth (Horseheads track) – commits to Navy
  • Joey Tomasso (Waverly basketball) – career-high 34 points vs. Troy

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6

