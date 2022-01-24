Athlete of the Week Nominees, January 24, 2022

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.
- Landen Burch (Corning basketball) – 29 points against Ithaca
- Jalea Abrams (Elmira basketball) 29 points vs. St. Mary’s
- Paige Manchester (Towanda basketball) – 27 points against Troy
- Ethan Hart (Corning wrestling) – won STAC title at 160 pounds
- Shannon Maloney (Elmira Notre Dame basketball) – 28 points vs. Edison
You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6