Athlete of the Week Nominees, October 11, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

  • Ella Yartym (Haverling soccer) – scored hat trick vs. Jasper-Troupsburg
  • DeShon Cook (Edison football) – 155 yards rushing, TD against Moravia
  • Carlie Baker (Dundee-Bradford volleyball) – 114 kills, 62 aces this season
  • Griff Schillmoeller (Waverly soccer) – scored 4 goals in 2 straight games
  • Shayne Reid (Athens football) – 136 yards rushing, 3 TD’s vs. North Penn-Mansfield

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6

