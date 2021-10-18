Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

Athlete of the Week Nominees, October 18, 2021

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The next round of nominees for this school year has been released for the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

  • Gannon Johnston – Horseheads Football, scored 2 touchdowns including an 88-yard pick six in win over Binghamton
  • Logan Booker – Corning Football, 134 yards rushing, 2 touchdowns, 1 Interception in win over Vestal
  • Emily Hanrahan – Elmira Soccer, 5 goals in win over Union-Endicott
  • Keefer Calkins – Haverling Soccer, scored a hat-trick in win over Letchworth/Warsaw
  • Sarah Bronson – Athens Cross Country, 1st place at NTL Invitational as a freshman

You can vote on the right side of this page or go to the Simmons-Rockwell 18 Sports Athlete of the Week page through Sunday night. The winner will be announced Monday during 18 News at 6

