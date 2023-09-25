HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game on the gridiron.

Horseheads football’s Bradock Salisbury is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week, the senior standout helped the Blue Raiders to a 28-6 win over Corcoran. In the game, Salisbury rushed for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. Salisbury and the Blue Raiders are off to their best start since 1998 at 4-0. horseheads is slated to host rival Elmira on Friday night at 7 p.m.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. To vote for the this week’s list of athletes, follow this link to the poll.