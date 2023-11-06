WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had an impressive game on the gridiron.

Schuyler Storm Football’s Brady Cannon is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week the standout senior delivered a great game on both sides of the ball, in a win over Susquehanna Valley. Cannon recorded 2 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, while also rattling off a 99-yard pick six. On top of the 2 score day, Cannon added a 12-yard field goal to the stat sheet. The Storm saw their season end on Friday, in a loss to Chenango Forks in the Section IV Class C Semi-Final.

