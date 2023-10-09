CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This weeks winner had a big day on the gridiron.

Corning football’s Brody Wolfe is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week, the standout senior running back turned in a huge game. Wolfe rushed for 201 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in a 36-14 win over Binghamton. 18 Sports caught up with Wolfe last week and heard his comments on what it would mean to win the weekly honor, as well as how he has had continued success running the football.

“I think it would be nice to win that, said Wolfe. I haven’t been nominated before, so it would definitely be exciting. I think our line is blocking very well and the vision of our running backs is helping the run game out this year.”

Wolfe and the Hawks are fresh off of a win over defending Section IV Class A Champions, Union-Endicott and will take on another challenging opponent on Friday night. Corning will travel to Class A honorable mention Vestal on Friday. The action kicks-off at Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium at 7 p.m.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. To vote for the this week’s list of athletes, follow this link to the poll.