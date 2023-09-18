CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner has been an unstoppable force on the soccer field.

Corning boy’s soccer player Carter Rosno is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. In the past week, the senior helped the Hawks maintain their undefeated record and number 6 ranking in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s Class AAA poll. Rosno scored 11 goals in one week of games and has netted at least 2 goals in every game this season.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.