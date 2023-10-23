HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner turned in a big performance on the gridiron.

Horseheads football’s Dom Cardinale is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. This past week the junior quarterback recorded 133 total yards of offense and 3 touchdowns. Cardinale’s effort helped the Blue Raiders to a 20-13 win over Union-Endicott. The Section IV Class A 18th ranked Blue Raiders will close out their regular season on the road. Horseheads will take on Corning, Friday night at 7 p.m.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. To vote for the this week’s list of athletes, follow this link to the poll.