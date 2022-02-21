Elmira’s Xavier Jones earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

Athlete of the Week Vote Below Banner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Express hoops standout earns this week’s top honor.

Elmira boys basketball’s Xavier Jones had career week for the Express as Elmira clinched a playoff spot and earned an overtime win against Johnson City. Jones scored a career-high 25 points for Elmira against Johnson City which earned him the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

